The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will discuss adding several new county positions at the board’s regular monthly meeting.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 in the county board room in the Monroe County Justice Center.
The board will discuss resolutions for four new job positions: two in the District Attorney’s office, one in the Health Department and one in the 9-1-1 communications center.
In the District Attorney’s Office the positions are a paralegal and legal secretary; in the health department the position is a community health educator; and in the 9-1-1 communications center, the position is a tele-communicator.
The board will also discuss two resolutions to increase two positions in the Aging and Disability Resource Center to full-time: disability benefit specialist and nutrition position coordinator.
The board will also discuss a resolution to modify a resolution which authorized the establishment of two patrol deputy positions in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, one that became effective Jan. 1, 2019, and one for 2020. The amendment would change the start date for the positions to June 1, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2020.
