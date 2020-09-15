New doctor joins Mayo Clinic in Tomah

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kyle Thomas, M.D., recently joined the Family Medicine practice at Mayo Clinic Health System in Tomah.

Dr. Thomas earned his medical degree from Albany Medical College in Albany, New York, and completed his residency in family medicine through the Kadlec Family Medicine Residency in Richland, Washington.

“I enjoy caring for patients of all ages, but I have a special interest in maternity care,” Thomas said. “I offer full-scope prenatal through postpartum care and can assist with deliveries and caesarian sections. In addition to maternity care, I also have special interest in treating common conditions including headaches, abdominal pain, depression, anxiety and diabetes.”

Thomas also performs in-office dermatological procedures including knee, shoulder and trigger finger injections; biopsies and removals of moles, cysts and skin tags; wart treatments and skin laceration repairs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.