Doogie's Doggy Daycare and Spa is a place designed for a dog's enjoyment. Owner Kathy Cipriani said it's a place where dogs can be active and play while their human parents are away at work or running errands.
Cipirini said her business, which opened on May 20, is something that has been needed in the community. She said the purpose of daycare is to help pets be active and have fun while their owner is working, sleeping, running errands and doing things away from the home, Cipriani said.
"Instead of their dog sitting at home being a couch potato, they come here and play with other dogs, go home tired and have a good day," she said.
The service is available between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., and animals can come for a full day, which would be anything over six hours, or a half day, which is anything less than six hours, Cipriani said. A full day costs $23 and a half day costs $15.
Besides daycare, Doogie's offers dog training by Sandra Neilland from Never Too Old Dog Training, grooming, and dog food and dog treats. It also hosts and caters specialty parties for dogs.
Grooming was something desperately needed in the area, Cipriani said.
"Every place in the surrounding area is booked up two to three months ahead ... some of (the groomers) are not even taking new clients," she said. "The dogs we're getting in are in bad need ... We can get somebody in tomorrow at the moment, but I foresee us having some of the same problems (in the future)."
Grooming costs depend on the dog and what they need done and how long it will take, Cipriani said.
"A lot of it depends on have they been groomed before, how are they on the table —do they fight? Do you have to muzzle them? How hard do you have to work? How long is it going to take?" she said. "We work with people that have new dogs, do a half groom on them and let them come hang out and then come back in another week. Dogs that don't like their nails done. We make recommendations, like to lay them on their back and play with their paws to get them used to being (touched)."
Short-coated dogs typically cost about $25, a mid-sized dog cost between $45 and $50, large dogs cost about $65 and extra-large dogs cost between $85 and $100.
The business has been an idea in her brain for a while, Cipriani said. In 2012, she founded the dog rescue Last Paw Rescue with a friend and ever since then she wanted to open a business related to dogs but didn't have the time because she worked for a railroad and was putting in long hours.
Later Cipriani started suffering from migraines, which caused dizzy spells, so she had to leave the railroad but didn't want to go to work for someone else, so she started looking into opening her own business last fall.
First she tried to lease a building, but once people heard what she wanted to do and that there would be 40 to 50 dogs in the building, the answer was, "no." So, she started to look for a place to build but couldn't find anything in her price range.
Eventually, after driving past the former Veterans Assistance Foundation building numerous times, she decided to take a look.
"We came and looked at it and had an idea for the space, and then I brought in some other people, and then we really configured what you see today," she said. "It took a little tweaking. We closed on it on April 2, and by May 5 we were done."
Cipriani hopes to grow the business. In the first year or so she hopes to convert the garage into a new play room for the dogs, adding some additional grooming equipment, agility equipment for training and a new walkie-talkie communication system.
In the years to come she hopes to build an additional space where they can have boarding and a swimming pool to do hydrotherapy for dogs.
Hydrotherapy is important to Cipriani; it holds a special place in her heart since it has helped her treat numerous rescue dogs with Last Paw Rescue, including the business' namesake, her dog, Doogie.
"He was a rescue dog. I got him when he was probably eight and was dumped in the night drop-box in Brazoria County, Texas, which is all the way on the Gulf Cost south of Houston," she said. "He had really bad hip dysplasia, and when I got him his entire hips were dislocated from him licking his hips. All of his joints had pressure sores from lying on concrete every day and he could barely walk."
With hydrotherapy, she strengthened the muscles in his hips and joints, and he was able to walk, run a bit and event jump in and out of her truck.
He was the happiest dog, Cipriani said.
"I didn't have him for very long, I think maybe four years, and he got congestive heart failure, which is fairly common with a lab," she said. "So to honor him, Doogie's will kind of carry on his legacy."
