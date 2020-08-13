New facilities for Kupper Ratsch Senior Center

Pam Buchda was ready to utilize the new kitchenette at Tomah's Kupper Ratsch Senior Center as it neared completion in March.
"I was looking forward to all this fabulous food our seniors could make," Buchda said. "COVID shut us down before it was it finished."
The finishing touches have since been completed, but Buchda, the senior center director since 2018, is still waiting to put her new kitchen facility to use. After shutting down March 16, the Senior Center re-opened June 15, but newly planned activities such as baking and expanding potlucks remain on hold until the COVID-19 pandemic passes.
Buchda estimates roughly half of the Senior Center regulars have returned since the re-opening. The returnees were greeted with the typical COVID-era restrictions of mask-wearing and social distancing.
"We don't have everybody back," Buchda said. "We still have people who are sheltering at home. It all depends on COVID and whether people ar comfortable or not."
Those who returned are resuming some of their favorite activities. Bingo, cribbage and pinochle are back, along with weekly live music performances.
"It was easy to put precautions in for bingo," Buchda said. "People bring their own chips, or we can have them wrapped up in a plastic bag."
Activities that haven't resumed include euchre (not enough players) and the exercise room, where the center's new yoga mats remain idle.
When COVID-19 finally subsides, there will be more activities than ever for seniors. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, two stoves, two refrigerators and an upgraded sink/counter arrangement. The center had a refrigerator and stove before, but neither was commercial grade.
Buchda said former city administrator Roger Gorius encouraged the center to invest in solid appliances.
"Roger said, 'Pam, if you're going to do this, do it right. Get a commercial stove. Get a commercial fridge,'" Buchda said. "Now we can make cookies without drawing it out. In a group like this, it will be so much easier for them."
She also said the dishwasher will allow the center to eventually move away from disposable cups and utensils.
The project includes more than the kitchenette. A separate room houses a commercial-grade freezer and a washer and dryer, which means Buchda no longer has to take the center's laundry home to be washed. An outdoor storage shed is still under construction.
Buchda said those who have returned to the Senior Center understand the restrictions.
"The ones who have come back are following the rules, even if they don't like the masks," she said. "They're very happy. I think the isolation was causing problems."
Buchda said the re-opening has actually attracted people to the center for the first time.
"I'm getting people who have never come here before, and it's nice to have them come in," she said.
Buchda said there is no age requirement or membership fee to enter the Senior Center.
"Many senior centers have membership fees," Buchda said. "We do not."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
