New facilities for Kupper Ratsch Senior Center

Activities that haven't resumed include euchre (not enough players) and the exercise room, where the center's new yoga mats remain idle.

When COVID-19 finally subsides, there will be more activities than ever for seniors. The kitchen is equipped with a new dishwasher, two stoves, two refrigerators and an upgraded sink/counter arrangement. The center had a refrigerator and stove before, but neither was commercial grade.

Buchda said former city administrator Roger Gorius encouraged the center to invest in solid appliances.

"Roger said, 'Pam, if you're going to do this, do it right. Get a commercial stove. Get a commercial fridge,'" Buchda said. "Now we can make cookies without drawing it out. In a group like this, it will be so much easier for them."

She also said the dishwasher will allow the center to eventually move away from disposable cups and utensils.

The project includes more than the kitchenette. A separate room houses a commercial-grade freezer and a washer and dryer, which means Buchda no longer has to take the center's laundry home to be washed. An outdoor storage shed is still under construction.

Buchda said those who have returned to the Senior Center understand the restrictions.