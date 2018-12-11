A 44-year-old New Lisbon man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for an alleged sexual assault that occurred during the overnight hours of March 4 in the town of Oakdale.
Donald W. Brockman was referred for second-degree sexual assault after a 21-year-old woman said Brockman put his hands down her pants after she had fallen asleep. When she woke up, she said Brockman was grabbing her behind and inserting his fingers into her vagina. She said Brockman refused her requests to stop and that she suffered a “panic attack” during which she had difficulty breathing.
The woman called an acquaintance to pick her up, and the two drove from the residence. She later agreed to a sexual assault exam.
Police interviewed Brockman later in the day. He said he had consumed 10-15 beers and that the woman was also intoxicated. The report says he acknowledged massaging her back and touching her between her ankle and knee.
The report says he initially agreed to travel to La Crosse with law enforcement for the test and have his fingers tested for DNA evidence. He asked if could brush his teeth before leaving. When police refused the request, he hedged on the agreement and asked about the consequences of refusal. Police told Brockman a search warrant would be obtained, and he replied, “OK, let’s get it done with.”
Police received the test results from the state crime lab Nov. 12. The lab reported that material under the fingernails from Brockman’s left hand contained DNA consistent with the woman’s profile.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.