New Lisbon man arrested in Tomah for fifth OWI
New Lisbon man arrested in Tomah for fifth OWI

Keith William Herritz

A 60-year-old New Lisbon man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after a Dec. 7 traffic stop in the city of Tomah.

According to the report, Keith William Herritz was eastbound on Monowau Street when he slammed the brakes for a red light at Superior Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. The vehicle came to a stop nearly a full car length over the stop line.

Herritz then turned south onto Superior, pulling immediately into the left lane. He was pulled over on East Cameron Street, where he double-parked in marked spaces next to Kwik Trip. Herritz immediately opened the door and started to swing his leg out before complying with a police order to remain in the vehicle. When Herritz was asked if he was aware of the reason for the stop, he nodded and said, “I understand” in a slow, slurred voice. He denied consuming alcohol.

The report says Herritz displayed multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .108. He refused to consent to a blood test, citing his dislike of needles. Police obtained a search warrant for the blood draw.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

