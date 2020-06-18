New Lisbon native tapped for Fort McCoy forester position

The GPS unit is also compatible with the handheld computer, which has applications designed specifically for forestry management. While a forestry technician once used pencil and paper to do his or her work, it's now completed with the latest technology. Mentzel said the computer is the most important tool available.

"Compared to when I started in forestry, the tools we have now make the work more efficient and accurate," he said. "Our computers and GPS capabilities are our best tools in use now."

Even with the best tools available, Mentzel said the toughest part of his job is not the technology or the science of forestry — it's the weather.

"When it comes to weather, it can go from one extreme to another here," he said. "During Wisconsin winters, we have the snow and cold temperatures. In summer, we can have high humidity and temperatures over 100 degrees as well as rain and severe thunderstorms. The weather, by far, plays a big part in how we approach our work."

In addition to weather, the landscape and terrain can also provide challenges. For example, if he has to mark trees with paint in a land parcel for a timber sale, Mentzel said he prefers to do it in the winter versus the summer.