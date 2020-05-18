New Lisbon's Wa Du Shuda Days cancelled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The long-running New Lisbon celebration Wa Du Shuda Days Festival is cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Traditionally held the weekend after Independence Day, this year’s celebration was scheduled for July 10-12.

“It is with much thought, discussions and very heavy hearts that the Wa Du Shuda Days Committee has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Wa Du Shuda Days Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Wa Du Shuda Committee said in a press release. “The cancellation will include all events scheduled for that weekend. The New Lisbon Legion Car Show is also cancelled.”

Wa Du Shuda Days draws inspiration from New Lisbon’s connection to the Ho-Chunk. The name translates to “rest your canoe here.”

During most years the festival involves a duck drop, pony rides, a volleyball tournament, karaoke contest, canoe races, pontoon boat rides, a pancake breakfast, dunk tank, live music, a themed campsite competition, a half marathon and a popular fireworks show.

“Our main priority is the health and safety of all our visitors, volunteers, and community,” the committee said.

The dates for the 2021 Wa Du Shuda Days Festival have been confirmed as July 9-11. Planned events so far include a cornhole tournament, the duck drop, a karaoke contest, a parade and volleyball tournament. More events are to be announced.

