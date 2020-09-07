New military at Fort McCoy housing nearly complete

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Construction of seven new homes in military family housing continues to make progress with the project being 90 percent complete, said Nathan Butts with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.

Contractor Relyant Global LLC of Maryville, Tennessee, began work on the $6.6 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-led project in summer 2019. Since then, the contractor has continued to steadily make progress even though everyone associated with the project has had to adjust their operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Aug. 21, workers were delivering and installing ranges and refrigerators in two of the homes, Butts said. The delivery of the kitchen appliances in the remaining five houses has been pushed back a couple of weeks.

Additionally, dishwashers for all seven houses have been ordered, and much other indoor work continues.

"Plus outside the contractor continues to water plantings and grass," Butts said.

The construction includes building three four-bedroom and four three-bedroom houses, Butts said.

In 2017, Fort McCoy accepted the completion of 56 new homes, which brought the total in the housing area to 113. This project will increase the housing area's total to 120 homes when completed.