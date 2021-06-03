New minimum tobacco age is 21

Approximately 1,300 people die every day in the United States from smoking-related diseases. Studies have shown that almost all adult smokers — 94% — started smoking before the age of 21. Youth and young adults are particularly vulnerable to tobacco addiction because their brains are still developing until age 25.

On Dec. 20, 2019, the federal age to purchase all tobacco and nicotine products was raised to 21 years old. The increased age restrictions apply to all tobacco products sold in the U.S., including cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, hookah tobacco, cigars, pipe tobacco, electronic cigarettes and e-liquids. Individuals who could once purchase tobacco/nicotine products prior to Dec. 20, 2019, are no longer be able to. Seniors in high school are often the supply source for their younger classmates. By raising the tobacco purchasing age to 21, that social supply is disrupted since a typical high school freshman knows fewer 21-year-olds than 18-year-olds