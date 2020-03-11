New pastor follows faith journey through Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I was going to pursue the ministry path until it became clear that it wasn’t what I wanted to do,” he recalled. “It was like, I’ll give this a shot, and if God wants me to do something else, he’ll find a way to let me know.”

Van Kampen never heard the voice to pursue anything different. He studied at Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota, where he graduated in 2001, and Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, graduating in 2005.

“Being young, we kept hearing in our church that we need pastors, we need pastors, we need pastors,” he said. “I guess I’ve been giving it a shot for 15 years.”

His first pastoral call sent him to King of Kings Lutheran Church in Kennewick, Washington, where he played a role in upgrading facilities the church had outgrown.

After eight years, his next stop was Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Flagstaff, Arizona. He served there five years before his calling to St. Paul.