New pastor follows faith journey through Wisconsin

At age 16, Korey Van Kampen’s older brother, Piet, decided he wanted to be a pastor and embraced the opportunity to attend a high school 1,000 miles from the family’s Austin, Texas, home.
The family opted to make the school a package deal.
“My brother said he really wanted to go there,” Korey Van Kampen recalled. “And then they told me, ‘Well, we don’t want you to be an only child at home, so you’re going to go there, too.’”
Van Kampen followed Piet to Northwestern Luther Preparatory School in Watertown, and his four years there played a major role in his faith journey − a journey that brought him to Tomah, where he was installed as pastor Jan. 26 at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
While Van Kampen said “it was culture shock − a Texas kid going to Wisconsin,” he said his parents did the right thing. He said the culture shock was more than buffered by a group of welcoming students and a peer group that shared his family’s values.
“Going to that high school was probably the best choice my parents made,” he said. “The peer group changed, and it became a lot more positive toward the Christian faith than I would have experienced back home.”
Van Kampen graduated from Northwestern with an interest in the ministry but wasn’t completely certain it would ultimately be his career path.
You have free articles remaining.
“I was going to pursue the ministry path until it became clear that it wasn’t what I wanted to do,” he recalled. “It was like, I’ll give this a shot, and if God wants me to do something else, he’ll find a way to let me know.”
Van Kampen never heard the voice to pursue anything different. He studied at Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota, where he graduated in 2001, and Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, graduating in 2005.
“Being young, we kept hearing in our church that we need pastors, we need pastors, we need pastors,” he said. “I guess I’ve been giving it a shot for 15 years.”
His first pastoral call sent him to King of Kings Lutheran Church in Kennewick, Washington, where he played a role in upgrading facilities the church had outgrown.
After eight years, his next stop was Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Flagstaff, Arizona. He served there five years before his calling to St. Paul.
The Van Kampen family already has a connection to St. Paul. His wife, Mandy, did her student teaching at St. Paul before graduating from Martin Luther with a degree in staff ministry and elementary education. The two met shortly before Van Kampen graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran, and they were married in 2006. All four of their children, ranging from grades first through seventh, were born in Kennewick.
Van Kampen, who was born in Detroit in 1979, has studied and worked in a wide range of geographic locations. He said each community is shaped by its local economy and culture and that “everyone has a different starting place; they need to be met where they’re at.”
“Part of coming to a new place is watching, learning and listening ... so I can be a better person to teach God’s word to the people of this community,” he said. “No matter where you go, there are people who need to know their savior. It all starts with God’s word. That’s where the power is.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.