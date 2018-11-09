The Monroe County Local History Room’s new permanent exhibit will be unveiled during the holiday season.
The exhibit is a model trail display of Monroe County, displaying Tomah, Sparta, Tunnel City and Camp McCoy during the 1950s.
Jarrod Roll, local history room director and county historian, said the display came about while he was trying to figure out the museum’s annual holiday display, which it has put on for the past five years.
This year will be a little different, Roll said. The exhibit will stay and be a permanent piece at the museum.
“We love our holiday displays,” he said. “We did 1970s Christmas, vintage Star Wars, North Pole Santa’s Village, then we did 1950s last year. Those exhibits are here and they’re gone, they’re ephemeral, they disappear after the holidays. This year we’re like can we do something that we can launch at Christmas time but it stays? That’s what this will be.”
The project began in January after Roll contacted model train enthusiast John McHugh, an acquaintance of museum service associate Hannah Scholze, about borrowing a layout he had of the Chicago & North Western railroad, which used to run through Monroe County.
“I emailed him in January asking if it was possible to borrow the layout for Christmas time, and he said, ‘Jarrod, I’ll do you one better, I’ll build you a layout for your Christmas exhibit,’” Roll said.
McHugh even offered to create models of iconic or significant buildings from the county if Roll could supply him with photos.
To figure out what buildings or businesses to have on the model, Roll wrote a post on the museum’s Facebook page asking for suggestions, and Roll gave the photos to McHugh.
“Now we have a neat, 3D display in miniature of Monroe County that dates to about the late 1950s featuring real places and read buildings from our county,” Roll said.
Some of the buildings included are: the Bank of Sparta, O’Hearns IGA, Dodge & Davis, St. Patrick’s Church and the Wagner Grotto County Park, The Crow Bar, Burnstad’s Grocery, Tomah Cash Store and Andres Hardware.
The display also includes Tunnel City’s three tunnels, one of which collapsed, and two functioning trains — Chicago & North Western and Milwaukee Road.
Scholze said the display is amazing.
“It’s fun to see all the detail and all the inner stories that are going on,” she said. “You look and look and look, and you still find more things that you didn’t notice before. It’s a great way to display history.”
In addition to the model itself, the exhibit will feature a bird’s eye view with numbers on the buildings and locations correlating to a key giving the history of each. There will also be photos which the buildings and locations were based on and an I-Spy element.
Roll hopes the exhibit will inspire viewers to learn more about the history of Monroe County.
“A lot of these things are going to bring up questions, and we hope it does and further interest in history,” he said. “We hope it gets them to think twice or look twice when they walk downtown in either Tomah or Sparta and they look at those buildings and consider the history and stories that they have to tell, just further appreciation for their community ... We want people to associate history with fun and whimsy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.