The Tomah School Board will consider new positions for the 2019-20 school year when it meets Monday, June 3 at Robert Kupper Learning Center starting at 6:30 p.m.
Board members were presented with an extensive list of personnel needs prepared by school district staff during its May 20 meeting. The board approved an additional speech pathologist and early childhood teacher May 20 to get a head start on positions that school district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said are difficult to fill.
The board also will review resignations and approval of contracts, conduct a first review of changes to the district's activities code and consider bids for liability insurance coverage for 2019-20.
After the open session, the board will convene in closed session to discuss the open Tomah Middle School principal's job, which became open when Steve Buss resigned effective June 30 to accept a position in the Altoona School District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.