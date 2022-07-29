New Wisconsin Army Reserve ambassador named

The Chief of the Army Reserve has appointed a new Wisconsin Army Reserve Ambassador. The announcement was made July 13 by the U.S. Army Reserve 88th Readiness Division based at Fort McCoy and Fort Snelling, Minnesota.

Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels named Rhonda Smillie in her role to help connect communities to the Army Reserve.

“I am excited to be an Army Reserve Ambassador,” Smillie said. “I joined the Army Reserve when I was 17 years old. So many transformational moments were provided to me by the Army Reserve. I often wonder where I would have ended up had I not met that first Army Reserve recruiter who told me about paying for college via ROTC and the Army Reserve. I am so very grateful for all the opportunities provided to me and now I have a chance to give back.”

Smillie served for 32 years in the Army Reserve. More than 20 or those years were on active duty for the Reserve. She retired as a colonel.

“I don’t know where the time went. I met and worked with amazing people—both other members of the military and the civilians who support us. I am hoping to educate others about the amazing things one can achieve through service, and specifically service in the Army Reserve,” she said.

While in the Army, she served in key leadership positions, including legislative liaison, Deputy Director of Military Personnel and executive assistant to the Director of Human Resources Command.

The Wisconsin native has a master of science in military and strategic leadership, a master of arts in gerontology and a bachelor of science in communication. Smillie is a graduate of the U.S. Army War College, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and the U.S. Army Force Management Course. Her awards include the Legion of Merit (2nd award), the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Meritorious Service Medal (3rd award).