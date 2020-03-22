New Wisconsin COVID-19 cases updated daily

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recently announced a modification to how new COVID-19 cases will be reported to the media and local health departments.

The department will be updating its website daily (including weekends) at 2 p.m. Additionally, DHS will hold media briefings Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. On Wednesdays they will be briefing legislators.

“Monroe County Health Department is keeping track of this outbreak,” said Sharon Nelson, Monroe County health officer. “We are working closely with federal, state, and local partners to be prepared for any changes to the situation here and to make sure information is shared with the public.”

Nelson said while the risk of getting the illness remains low, people should follow simple steps to avoid getting sick, including:

Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Avoid touching face.

Stay home when sick.

Practice social distancing.

Avoid large public gatherings and crowds.

To read the latest information about COVID-19, visit the county health department's webpage at co.monroe.wi.us/departments/health-department.

