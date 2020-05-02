Nine days pass without new COVID-19 case in Monroe County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It has been nine days since Monroe County has reported a case of COVID-19.

The Monroe County Health Department reported late Friday that the number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 14. No new case has been reported since April 22.

Thirteen COVID-19 patients have recovered, and one has died. The health department reported 779 negative tests.

As part of its daily update, the health department says, "Confirmed cases only tell part of the story since not everyone is able to be tested. There are likely more cases than we are aware of."

The La Crosse County Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 Friday, though the state of Wisconsin saw a jump of 460 confirmed cases since Thursday.

The confirmed case total remains at 29 in La Crosse County, with no current related hospitalizations and no deaths. Of those tested in La Crosse County, around 1.3% have tested positive, versus 9.1% for Wisconsin.

Statewide, there have been 7,314 positive cases, 1,554 hospitalizations for the virus, and 327 deaths, an increase of 11 fatalities since April 30.

Nationwide, the confirmed cases reached 1.1 million and the death count topped 65,000 late Friday.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.