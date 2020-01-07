You are the owner of this article.
No injuries after three-car crash in town of Tomah
No injuries after three-car crash in town of Tomah

Crash

Crash scene at the junction of Hwys. M and 16.

 Steve Rundio

Nobody was injured after a three-car crash Jan. 6 blocked westbound traffic on Hwy. 16 for approximately one hour in the town of Tomah.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a Chevy Malibu driven by Christina M. Dunigan of Melrose was traveling at high rate of speed shortly after 3:30 p.m. when it struck a Saturn Vue driven Azure R. Kremer of Sparta. Kremer had stopped her vehicle behind Ford F-150 driven by Matthew I. Oliver of Tomah, who was stopped for traffic turning in front of him. The initial collision forced Kremer's vehicle into the rear end of Oliver's truck.

Dunigan was cited for inattentive driving.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Oakdale Fire Department and Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

