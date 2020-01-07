No injuries after three-car crash in town of Tomah

Nobody was injured after a three-car crash Jan. 6 blocked westbound traffic on Hwy. 16 for approximately one hour in the town of Tomah.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a Chevy Malibu driven by Christina M. Dunigan of Melrose was traveling at high rate of speed shortly after 3:30 p.m. when it struck a Saturn Vue driven Azure R. Kremer of Sparta. Kremer had stopped her vehicle behind Ford F-150 driven by Matthew I. Oliver of Tomah, who was stopped for traffic turning in front of him. The initial collision forced Kremer's vehicle into the rear end of Oliver's truck.