No primaries for Monroe County Board

All 16 seats for the Monroe County Board of Supervisors are up for election, but none will appear on the Tuesday’s primary election ballot.

None of the seats attracted three or more candidates, which would have triggered a primary election to shrink the field to two for the April 7 general election.

Ten seats have only one candidate, and the 12th District, represented by outgoing board chair Pete Peterson, drew no candidates. Write-in candidates can file with the Monroe County Clerk.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Incumbent Alan McCoy is being challenged by Stephen H. Klein in the First District, incumbent Douglas Path is running against challenger Ron Luethe in the Ninth, and incumbent Mary J. Cook has drawn a challenge from Craig Buswell in the 16th.

Remy Gomez and Wayne Kling are running in the open 13th. Ronald Rader and Jen Schmitz are running in the open 15th.

Eight incumbents are running unopposed: David Pierce (Second), Nodji Van Wychen (Third), Cedric Schnitzler (Fourth), Wally Habhegger (Fifth), Mary A. Von Ruden (Seventh), Mark Halverson (Eighth), Rodney Sherwood (10th ) and Sharon M. Folcey (14th).

Newcomers Tony E. Wissestad and Adam Balz are running unopposed in the Sixth and 11th.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.