You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No primaries for Monroe County Board
0 comments

No primaries for Monroe County Board

{{featured_button_text}}

All 16 seats for the Monroe County Board of Supervisors are up for election, but none will appear on the Tuesday’s primary election ballot.

None of the seats attracted three or more candidates, which would have triggered a primary election to shrink the field to two for the April 7 general election.

Ten seats have only one candidate, and the 12th District, represented by outgoing board chair Pete Peterson, drew no candidates. Write-in candidates can file with the Monroe County Clerk.

Incumbent Alan McCoy is being challenged by Stephen H. Klein in the First District, incumbent Douglas Path is running against challenger Ron Luethe in the Ninth, and incumbent Mary J. Cook has drawn a challenge from Craig Buswell in the 16th.

Remy Gomez and Wayne Kling are running in the open 13th. Ronald Rader and Jen Schmitz are running in the open 15th.

Eight incumbents are running unopposed: David Pierce (Second), Nodji Van Wychen (Third), Cedric Schnitzler (Fourth), Wally Habhegger (Fifth), Mary A. Von Ruden (Seventh), Mark Halverson (Eighth), Rodney Sherwood (10th ) and Sharon M. Folcey (14th).

Newcomers Tony E. Wissestad and Adam Balz are running unopposed in the Sixth and 11th.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News