No primaries for Monroe County Board

All 16 seats for the Monroe County Board of Supervisors are up for election, but none will appear on the Tuesday’s primary election ballot.
None of the seats attracted three or more candidates, which would have triggered a primary election to shrink the field to two for the April 7 general election.
Ten seats have only one candidate, and the 12th District, represented by outgoing board chair Pete Peterson, drew no candidates. Write-in candidates can file with the Monroe County Clerk.
Incumbent Alan McCoy is being challenged by Stephen H. Klein in the First District, incumbent Douglas Path is running against challenger Ron Luethe in the Ninth, and incumbent Mary J. Cook has drawn a challenge from Craig Buswell in the 16th.
Remy Gomez and Wayne Kling are running in the open 13th. Ronald Rader and Jen Schmitz are running in the open 15th.
Eight incumbents are running unopposed: David Pierce (Second), Nodji Van Wychen (Third), Cedric Schnitzler (Fourth), Wally Habhegger (Fifth), Mary A. Von Ruden (Seventh), Mark Halverson (Eighth), Rodney Sherwood (10th ) and Sharon M. Folcey (14th).
Newcomers Tony E. Wissestad and Adam Balz are running unopposed in the Sixth and 11th.