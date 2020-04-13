No sirens for virtual tornado drill April 16

Municipalities in Monroe County won't be activating sirens during the state's virtual tornado drill Thursday, April 16.
Even though sirens won't be heard in Monroe County, Tomah fire chief Tim Adler said the public should still practice tornado emergency plans at home. The state of Wisconsin and National Weather Service plan to post social media messages reminding people at home to discuss their sheltering plans.
The state and NWS won't be sending sending messages via weather radio, television/radio or cell phone alerts during this year's drill.
Local municipalities across Wisconsin have the option of sounding sirens at 1:45 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!