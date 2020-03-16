No visitors policy implemented at Tomah VA

The Tomah VA Medical Center imposed a no-visitors policy Monday.

The policy includes the main facility in Tomah and four community-based VA clinics in La Crosse, Wisconsin Rapids, Wausau and Owen.

Visitors will be prohibited from entering the medical center or clinics unless it is necessary to provide medical care or under compassionate care circumstances, such as grave illness or imminent death of a family member.

Visits will be limited to one individual at a time and only in the veteran’s room. No visitors younger than 12 will be permitted.

All veterans and visitors entering the campus will be screened for signs of respiratory illness prior to entry.

Veterans with flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath can call 1-888-598-7793 before visiting a VA facility. In addition to calling first, veterans are urged to consider virtual care options such as telehealth or My HealtheVet Secure Messaging.

