The Tomah Area School District is seeking nominations for its Distinguished Alumni Program.
School district superintendent Cindy Zahrte said the program is designed t promote role models for current students, instill pride in the community and provide an opportunity to celebrate the successes of outstanding Tomah graduates.
"We believe distinguished alumni can inspire our students to continue the legacy of excellence, which is defined by those whom we are honoring − individuals who have made a difference and have made our world a better place," Zahrte said.
To be nominated, a candidate, living or deceased, must:
- Be a graduate of Tomah High School or attended Tomah High School for at least two years.
- Be a Tomah High School alum of 10 years prior to the nomination.
- Have compiled a record of outstanding achievement in his or her career field or fulfillment of personal educational potential.
- Have displayed outstanding leadership, character, and service to his/her community.
Nominations will be kept for three years. Self-nominations will not be considered.
Nomination forms can be accessed on the district website and completed and submitted electronically. Paper copies of the nomination form are also available at the district office, 129 W. Clifton, St., Tomah, WI 54660.
Anyone with questions can email cindyzahrte@tomah.education or call 608-374-7004.
