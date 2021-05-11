Nominees sought for Monroe County conservation awards

The Monroe County Land Stewardship Awards Committee is seeking nominations for Outstanding Conservation Farmer of the Year and Conservationist of the Year.

The Monroe County Land Stewardship Awards Committee is a group led by the Monroe County Land Conservation Department that also includes the local Department of Natural Resources foresters, Natural Resources Conservation Service, University of Wisconsin-Extension, farmers and landowners interested in recognizing individuals who are doing an outstanding job of using conservation practices and promoting conservation.

Nominees are being sought in two categories:

Outstanding Conservation Farmer of the Year: The award is open to farmers with a long track record of implementing conservation practices as part of their farming operation.

Outstanding Conservationist: The award is open to any landowning entity not actively farming that has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to conservation.

Nomination forms are available at the Monroe County Land Conservation Office or view their website: https://tinyurl.com/638dxj45. Nominations are due by June 1.

Award recipients will be recognized at the Stewardship Awards Banquet in January 2022 along with recognition of the Outstanding County Tree Farmer recipient.

For more information, contact the Monroe County Land Conservation Office at 608-269-8973.

