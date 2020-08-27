Non-residents appointed to city of Tomah posts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah City Council paved the way for a pair of outside-the-city appointments during its regular monthly meeting Aug. 18.

Duane Chapman was appointed to the city's Lake Committee, which oversees Lake Tomah. Chapman, who operates a dairy farm west of Tomah, lives outside the Lake Committee taxing district, but Lake Committee chair Lamont Kiefer said it was important to put someone with an agricultural background on the committee.

"We need a farmer on the committee," Kiefer said. "He's excited to come on the committee as our water quality and conservation practices move forward."

City ordinance was recently amended to allow a non-city resident who lives within the Lake Tomah watershed to be appointed. Chapman will serve a three-year term and replaces Blaine Meyer.

The council also voted 8-0 to allow one non-city resident to serve on the Tomah Police and Fire Commission. The amended ordinance permits a non-resident to serve if he or she resides within the Monroe County portion of the Tomah Area School District.

The vote paved the way for Oak Moser to be appointed to the commission. He will replace Tim Callahan for the remainder of a term that expires in 2023.

