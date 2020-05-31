Normal spring for Monroe County farmers

The COVID-19 pandemic has delivered an abnormal spring, but one thing has been normal: Wisconsin’s spring weather.
Local farmers took advantage of favorable planting weather, according to University of Wisconsin-Extension agricultural agent Bill Halfman.
“We did have a much more farmer-friendly spring that allowed farmers to plant in a timely manner,” Halfman said. “We’re much better than last year or the year before.”
Local producers were coming off two straight years of abnormally wet spring weather that significantly delayed planting. Halfman said 40 percent of the corn crop had emerged by late May, compared to nine percent last year. He said the five-year average is 45 percent.
“We’re closer to normal than we’ve been the past couple of years,” he said.
The only negative, Halfman said, was that the spring was cooler than normal but added, “this week we seemed to catch up a bit.” He said cool, dry weather delayed the first hay crop, which is normally cut by Memorial Day.
“I expect to see people cutting hay any time now,” Halfman said.
Favorable planting conditions may help farmers set new records for crop yields this year. Statewide, the state’s soybean crop was 35 percent complete by mid-May, nine days ahead of the average and also 24 days ahead of last year.
“Getting that crop into the ground and germinating and growing as quickly into the season as we can is one of the characteristics of a high-yielding year,” University of Wisconsin agronomist Joe Lauer said. “We’re kind of set up for that this year. But we have a lot of season to go yet, and a lot of things can happen.”
Halfman said there has been some good news on the pricing front for local producers.
“Right now margins are narrow, but prices are a little better than they were a month ago,” he said. “Corn is low, soybeans are low, but dairy and beef are recovering.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
