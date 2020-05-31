Normal spring for Monroe County farmers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has delivered an abnormal spring, but one thing has been normal: Wisconsin’s spring weather.

Local farmers took advantage of favorable planting weather, according to University of Wisconsin-Extension agricultural agent Bill Halfman.

“We did have a much more farmer-friendly spring that allowed farmers to plant in a timely manner,” Halfman said. “We’re much better than last year or the year before.”

Local producers were coming off two straight years of abnormally wet spring weather that significantly delayed planting. Halfman said 40 percent of the corn crop had emerged by late May, compared to nine percent last year. He said the five-year average is 45 percent.

“We’re closer to normal than we’ve been the past couple of years,” he said.

The only negative, Halfman said, was that the spring was cooler than normal but added, “this week we seemed to catch up a bit.” He said cool, dry weather delayed the first hay crop, which is normally cut by Memorial Day.

“I expect to see people cutting hay any time now,” Halfman said.