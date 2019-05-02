North Superior Avenue (Hwy. 12) in Tomah will be closed at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing starting 7 a.m. Saturday, May 4 to accommodate repair work by the railroad. .

The road will be closed to through traffic between Straw Street and Baun Street. It will be open to local residential and business traffic only.

The posted detour route will use Hwy. ET, Industrial Ave, Interstate 94 and Hwy. 21.

The road is expected to reopen Monday.

For traffic updates statewide, visit 511wi.gov.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

