Norwalk Clovers 4-H Club

Our 4-H experience has been very different this year because of COVID-19, but we all came together and found a way to still have fun. We know this next year will look a little different as well, but we are hoping to make the best of it. We will be meeting via Zoom, keeping communication open via email and Facebook, and in person meetings and project meetings when permitted. We will also be trying to find new ways to celebrate 4-H and all that it has to offer.