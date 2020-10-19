Norwalk Clovers 4-H Club

Our 4-H experience has been very different this year because of COVID-19, but we all came together and found a way to still have fun. We know this next year will look a little different as well, but we are hoping to make the best of it. We will be meeting via Zoom, keeping communication open via email and Facebook, and in person meetings and project meetings when permitted. We will also be trying to find new ways to celebrate 4-H and all that it has to offer.
In a regular 4-H year we have several events throughout the year. Last year we had our first annual fall club party. We carved pumpkins, had a photo booth and a lot of fun. We also went roller skating, helped decorate for the Norwalk Community Thanksgiving Dinner, volunteer at Rails to Trails Marathon aid stations, and sell popcorn at the Norwalk tractor pull.
The members of the Norwalk Clovers also participated in the county-wide craft day at the Leon Community Center. We made pillows, windmills, wooden snowmen, earrings, keychains and more. That was a really great day.
Our members are very active in a lot of different projects such as woodworking, arts and crafts, dairy, sheep, swine, poultry, shooting sports, dog project, sewing project, photography and many more projects.
Our members participate in several shows, including Fur Fin & Feather, Festival of Arts, Clothing Preview, Foods Preview, the Elroy Fair, Monroe County Fair, and Wisconsin State Fair.
Some of our members also participate in various jackpot style shows. This year members participated in the Kickin' COVID @ the OK Corral, which was put on in place of the Monroe County Fair. 4-H members showed market animals to exhibit the work they put into their projects.
Several of our older members are enrolled in the Junior Leader Program. They do several events throughout the year. Our younger members, kindergarten-2nd grade, are led by Barb Ornes in the Cloverbud/Explorer program, while our co-leaders, Diana Ornes and Amanda Henthorne, help guide the 3rd-12th graders through their meetings and events.
Our club welcomes any new members that would like to join. Our meetings are generally held on the second Sunday of the month in Norwalk at 2 p.m. Feel free to reach out to norwalkclovers@gmail.com for more club information and how to join!
