Norwalk man accused of threatening woman with gun

A 45-year-old Norwalk man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a handgun.

Robert Joseph Moser Jr. was referred for terroristic threats/use of a dangerous weapon, threatening physical force while using a dangerous weapon, battery, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

A witness told Monroe County police she was upstairs at a Hwy. M residence March 29 when she heard a commotion downstairs. After she got downstairs, she said a woman was screaming for someone to call 911. The witness said Moser then retrieved a handgun, chambered a round and threatened to shoot the woman in the head if she called police. The witness said Moser never pointed the weapon, later identified as a 9 millimeter Smith & Wesson model 459.

Police later retrieved the weapon from a shelf in Moser’s bedroom. It had a loaded magazine with 14 rounds in the mag well but no round in the chamber.

The witness said Moser physically dragged the woman outside the residence in an attempt to evict her from the residence. The report says the woman showed police fresh bruising on the inside of her arms. The woman also had a scratch on the left side of her back and a bruise on her hip.