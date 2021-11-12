November is National Diabetes Month. In the United States, over 34 million people have diabetes, and it is the seventh leading cause of death. In Wisconsin, 8.5% of the adult population has been diagnosed with diabetes. An additional 135,000 people in Wisconsin have diabetes but don’t know it, significantly increasing their health risk.

With COVID-19, many people have missed their annual check-ups and recommended screenings for diabetes and other health conditions. If you’ve missed your yearly visits, now may be a good time to schedule a check-up with your doctor. One action you can take to identify if you have diabetes or understand your risk for diabetes is to visit your healthcare provider regularly and know your blood glucose numbers. Early detection is best, and seeing your healthcare provider regularly and completing the tests they recommend can help you.

Diabetes affects how your body turns food into energy. In particular, it impacts the hormone insulin, which your body needs to get glucose from the bloodstream into the body’s cells. Glucose gets into your bloodstream when your body breaks down the carbohydrates you eat into blood sugar (blood glucose).

When people think of diabetes, they often think of type II diabetes, but there are a few different forms of diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes: Often, people think that type 1 diabetes is only found in children, but it occurs at every age and in people of every race, shape and size. In type 1 diabetes, the body does not produce insulin.

Type II diabetes: Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes. In type 2 diabetes, the body doesn’t use insulin properly.

Gestational diabetes: Gestational diabetes develops in pregnancy in those who have never had diabetes.

Prediabetes: Prediabetes is when your blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough yet to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. For some people with prediabetes, early treatment and moderate lifestyle changes can return blood sugar levels to a normal range and prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.

The good news is that diabetes can be managed with help from your doctor, medications, diet and physical activity. For more information on diabetes, talk to your healthcare provider or visit the American Diabetes Association’s website at diabetes.org.

