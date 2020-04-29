NTPA cancels Tomah tractor pull

"We respect both the governor's lawful order and Tomah's carefully considered response to it. We're already looking forward to our return to Recreation Park in 2021," Randall said.

The Ag Society acknowledged the cancellation will have an impact on the local economy and service organizations that rely on the pull as a major fundraiser.

"The decision was not an easy one and goes much further than our nonprofit organization," an Ag Society press release said. "The cancellation comes as a blow to not only our organization but, all the local organizations that help at our event, the city of Tomah and surrounding communities that are already feeling the COVID-19 impacts."

The cancellation will also have a direct impact on the city Convention & Visitors Bureau, which relies on room tax revenue to fund its operations.

"CVB receives our income from hotel stays, and that is how our organization is funded," Thompson said. "That revenue is already down to almost nothing."

Thompson said the tractor pull is also a chance for Tomah to promote itself.

"It brings international attention to Tomah," she said. "Every year, I talk to people from Germany the Netherlands who come to Tomah. They love our community."