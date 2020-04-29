NTPA cancels Tomah tractor pull

The centerpiece event of the National Tractor Pullers Association circuit is the latest sporting event claimed by COVID-19
The NTPA announced Tuesday that the 45th annual Budweiser Dairyland NTPA Super Nationals scheduled for June 25-27 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus.
"It's going to have a huge impact on the local economy," said Tomah Chamber/Convention & Visitors Bureau president/CEO Tina Thompson. "It will impact hotels, campgrounds, restaurants ... people thought it might be the pinnacle event to lift our spirits through this difficult time."
The event is the largest on the NTPA calendar and normally draws 60,000-70,000 fans over five shows at Tomah Recreation Park. It's the only event on the NTPA circuit that features all classes of pulling.
"The NTPA is disappointed that we will not be able to partner with the (Monroe County) Ag Society and our competitors to put on a show for the great fans of Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest," NTPA general manager Gregg Randall said. "But the safety of our spectators and participants is paramount."
NTPA officials cited Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order, which was recently extended to May 26. The NTPA anticipates social distancing requirements will delay the reopening of large public spaces for social gatherings through the end of June.
"We respect both the governor's lawful order and Tomah's carefully considered response to it. We're already looking forward to our return to Recreation Park in 2021," Randall said.
The Ag Society acknowledged the cancellation will have an impact on the local economy and service organizations that rely on the pull as a major fundraiser.
"The decision was not an easy one and goes much further than our nonprofit organization," an Ag Society press release said. "The cancellation comes as a blow to not only our organization but, all the local organizations that help at our event, the city of Tomah and surrounding communities that are already feeling the COVID-19 impacts."
The cancellation will also have a direct impact on the city Convention & Visitors Bureau, which relies on room tax revenue to fund its operations.
"CVB receives our income from hotel stays, and that is how our organization is funded," Thompson said. "That revenue is already down to almost nothing."
Thompson said the tractor pull is also a chance for Tomah to promote itself.
"It brings international attention to Tomah," she said. "Every year, I talk to people from Germany the Netherlands who come to Tomah. They love our community."
An NTPA event in Hutchinson, Minnesota, set for June 19-20 was also cancelled, while a July 9-11 Grand National event in Rockwell, Iowa, and regional events in July 11 in River Falls and Bloomington remain on the schedule.
An Aug. 15 regional event in Norwalk also remains on the calendar.
The dates of the 2021 Tomah pull are set for June 24-26.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!