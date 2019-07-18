JoLynn Schmidt began her teaching career 12 years ago in Tomah.
While she has changed roles and schools, she has remained in the Tomah area.
In September, Schmidt will again changes roles. This time she will be taking on an administrative position as the new principal for Oakdale and Camp Douglas elementary schools and the Tomah Area Montessori School.
Schmidt said she’s thrilled to be representing the three schools and is “looking forward to getting to know all the families, the students, the staff and building those lasting relationships and promoting a love for lifelong learning” as the new principal.
In 2002 Schmidt graduated from Appleton North High School. Following high school she attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she received her bachelors degree in education. In 2019 she received her masters in administrative leadership from Silver Lake College.
She is married to her husband, Ryan, and they have three children ages two, six and 13.
Schmidt said she pursued a career in education because she is passionate about helping others and has “always loved teaching children and making a difference in their lives.”
“I guess I’ve known since my childhood that that’s what I’ve wanted to do,” she said.
Schmidt began her teaching career at the then-St. Mary’s Catholic School, where she taught middle school science for three years. She then spent the next five years teaching third grade at Lemonweir Elementary School before transferring to Camp Douglas Elementary School, where she taught fourth grade for the past three years.
Schmidt said she decided to apply for the principal position because she was ready for a new challenge and a new way to impact students’ lives.
“I’ve enjoyed teaching thoroughly, but I feel like I’m ready to work with a greater number of students, help teachers,” she said. “I’m excited for that next step and making a difference in many more lives and being a leader.”
In her first year, Schmidt hopes to encourage a positive environment at the three schools.
“I really feel that the communities, the smaller communities, care about their schools and are invested in them,” she said. “So anyway we can work together with the community and the resources that they provide I think will really enhance the education of students. Building lasting relationships with the students, families and staff members, I think is really my goal for the first year.”
Schmidt is grateful the new administrative position was created this past year. It gave her the opportunity to be a principal while staying in the school district.
“These three schools have kind of shared their principals with the larger schools, and I’m really looking forward to an administrator being more present within these schools and just being there to help and guide them along the way,” she said.
