Oakdale Electric Cooperative names new general manager

Oakdale Electric Cooperative appointed Chris Tackmann the cooperative’s new general manager effective Jan. 13, 2020. Board chairman Rick Barrett made the announcement during an all-employee meeting on Dec. 9.
Tackmann comes to Oakdale Electric Cooperative from Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services in Ellsworth.
After Bruce Ardelt announced his intention to retire in January 2020, the board of directors started their search by selecting NRECA Executive Search to recruit, vet and interview qualified candidates.
“The fact that we had so many qualified applicants speaks to the employees who have made Oakdale Electric Cooperative the outstanding organization it is today,” said Barrett. “We are confident Chris can lead this organization into the future.”
Tackmann reflected on his future with Oakdale Electric saying, "I am grateful to the board of directors for giving me this opportunity. The electric industry is changing, and Oakdale Electric is positioned very well to meet these changes. I am excited to work with our board of directors and staff to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of the membership well into the future. My family and I are eager to become part of the community. "
Tackmann holds an undergraduate degree in Business Administration and Management Information Systems from University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Tackmann will become only the fifth general manager in Oakdale Electric Cooperative’s 85-year history. He will succeed Bruce Ardelt, who was appointed general manager in 2000, after working 10 years as OEC’s manager of finance and administration, and 10 years at Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative in Friendship.