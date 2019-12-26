Oakdale Electric Cooperative names new general manager

Oakdale Electric Cooperative appointed Chris Tackmann the cooperative’s new general manager effective Jan. 13, 2020. Board chairman Rick Barrett made the announcement during an all-employee meeting on Dec. 9.

Tackmann comes to Oakdale Electric Cooperative from Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services in Ellsworth.

After Bruce Ardelt announced his intention to retire in January 2020, the board of directors started their search by selecting NRECA Executive Search to recruit, vet and interview qualified candidates.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The fact that we had so many qualified applicants speaks to the employees who have made Oakdale Electric Cooperative the outstanding organization it is today,” said Barrett. “We are confident Chris can lead this organization into the future.”

Tackmann reflected on his future with Oakdale Electric saying, "I am grateful to the board of directors for giving me this opportunity. The electric industry is changing, and Oakdale Electric is positioned very well to meet these changes. I am excited to work with our board of directors and staff to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of the membership well into the future. My family and I are eager to become part of the community. "