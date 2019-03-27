Carol Chambers said she always knew her blood type but was not aware that it was capable of helping save so many lives.
The Oakdale resident was one of five people to make a double red cell blood donation during a Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin drive at Tomah Memorial Hospital March 22.
“I was aware of my blood type − O positive − but did not know it was that important,” said Chambers, who was among 59 people who turned out for the drive that collected 52 units of blood.
A double red cell donation is similar to a whole blood donation, except a special machine allows the donor to donate two units of red blood cells during one donation.
“If they ask me to do it, I say ‘sure if it’s open I’ll do it’,” said Chambers, who also made a double red donation last year.
A donor can give double red cells every 112 days. Donors also need to meet slightly higher hemoglobin and body height and weight requirements in order to be able to give a double red cell donation.
Officials say double red cell donations from Type O donors play a very important role in maintaining blood supply levels. Blood Center is the sole supplier of blood to 57 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Memorial.
“That was a plus for me. I really like the fact that it stays in Wisconsin and stays local,” said Chambers, who started donating blood about 15 years ago. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do − to give back. Even if you’re scared of needles you should still try it. It’s very easy to do. It means a lot to a lot of people.”
Tomah Memorial marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said it was great to see the local support for the drive considering the rough winter and the extra need for blood.
“Blood Center strives to see 800 donors a day to collect the blood needed by patients in the hospitals with which they collaborate, like Tomah Memorial,” Prise said. He said blood collected during the drive will save over 150 lives.
As an extra incentive, Prise said everyone who attempted to donate received a coupon for a free pint of Culver’s frozen custard from the Tomah Culver’s as part of their "give a pint, get a pint" promotion.
Prise said Friday’s drive was one of five scheduled Blood Center drives at Tomah Memorial. He said the next drive will be held Wednesday, May 22.
