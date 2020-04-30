Oakdale sand producer announces layoffs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A combination of COVID-19 and a production war in the oil industry that predated the pandemic have taken their toll on the local frac sand industry.

Smart Sand Inc. informed the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development that it's laying off 55 workers at a plant near Oakdale effective May 1. The letter stated that Smart Sand is "hopeful that we will be able to recall these employees at a future date, but we cannot be certain that will occur."

Another sand producer has laid off workers at two Wisconsin plants but has yet to shed employees at its facility near Wyeville.

A spokesman for Hi-Crush Inc. said Thursday the Wyeville plant is "operating at somewhat reduced capacity" but no "operations personnel" had lost their jobs.

The plant informed DWD that it's permanently laying off 35 workers at Whitehall and 32 in Taylor.

"The layoff is in response to unforeseen business circumstances related to the acute and precipitous downturn in oil and gas prices driven by the Saudi/Russia oil price war and the related impacts of COVID-19 on the demand for the company's sand product," Hi-Crush said in a letter to DWD.