Downtown parking shouldn't be an issue after the completion of the 3rd Gen LLC building, local officials say.
Tomah city administrator Roger Gorius said there should be ample parking in downtown Tomah once the building − which will include office and retail space, a restaurant and apartments − is complete. The $11 million development is expected to open in late winter or early spring and create 35 jobs. The estimated completion is the end of February.
In addition to underground parking for the apartment units, 3rd Gen has entered into an agreement with Tomah's Area Community Theatre for use of the parking lot behind the structure, Gorius said.
"When we first went into discussions of the building coming in the city ... we extended our ordinances a bit to allow for the city parking lots to be utilized, and we think we've got it covered," he said. "Their apartment complexes are obviously going to be taken care of by underground parking, so that won't affect the street parking."
Signage will be put up to direct people to the city's public parking lots, which aren't far off of Superior Avenue and are not utilized as much as they could be, Gorius said. People tend to park on the streets, he said.
Parking enforcement will probably increase to ensure residents park on the side streets as not to affect business, Gorius said. It might be an issue, he said, is if there is a big event at Murray's On Main, the restaurant slated to open in the 3rd Gen building.
"I don't think it's going to be a huge problem to be honest with you; at least I'm going to knock on wood and hope not," he said. "We've taken all the precautions we can."
At the January Tomah City Council meeting the council approved an additional $250,000 be added to the builder's agreement between the city and 3rd Gen. The funds will likely be used to resurface and stripe the parking lot behind the building, Gorius said. But he added that's the decision of 3rd Gen as the money is tied into the builder's agreement and that it has control of how the funds will be used.
"It has been open communication with them all along, and it continues to be," Gorius said. "They understand that they need that parking lot."
He said the parking lot deteriorated during construction due to the presence of heavy equipment.
Sharon Larkin, president of the ACT board, said repair of the parking lot after construction is part of the rental agreement for use of the parking lot.
The parking lot is half-owned by ACT and Century Link, Larkin said. ACT owns the half closest to Kilbourn Avenue but was also given exclusive rights to use the half closest to the alley.
"When this came up, the issue of (3rd Gen) building, they needed to prove to the city that they had adequate parking," Larkin said. "They came to the ACT and asked if we were willing to sell, and we weren’t. We sat down and settled a rental agreement, but it doesn’t guarantee that they have any right to put any parking signs up; it’s first-come, first-served. We were pleased with it, and they were pleased with it and that will go on for 30 years."
Larkin said ACT is happy with the agreement.
In addition to repair of the parking lot from the damage caused during building construction, 3rd Gen will provide maintenance to the parking area, plow it in the winter and will plow ACT's parking lot that is situated between Western Tech College and the ACT Box Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.