State Rep. Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, announced plans today to hold office hours in Monroe County on Monday, April 29.
The meeting will be held in Cashton at Badger Crossing, 909 Front St. from 5-6 p.m.
“I held my first in-distict office hours in Vernon and Crawford counties. Now, I’m looking forward to hearing feedback on the budget process from members of the 96th in Monroe County,” said Oldenburg. “Now more than ever, it’s important that we have a state budget that meets the needs and priorities of the people of western Wisconsin.”
Oldenberg's 96th Assembly District includes the towns of Angelo, Adrian, Tomah, Leon, Wells, Ridgeville, Wilton, Portland, Jefferson, Sheldon and Wellington and villages of Norwalk, Wilton, Melvina and Cashton in Monroe County.
