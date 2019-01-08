State Rep. Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, was sworn in as the state representative for Wisconsin’s 96th Assembly District Monday as the state Assembly convened to begin its 104th session.
Oldenburg is a fourth-generation farmer from western Wisconsin. He and his wife, Linda, reside on their farm between Viroqua and Chaseburg.
“I am incredibly honored to be representing the values and goals of the 96th Assembly District,” Oldenburg said. “Running my farm, I am not only a farmer, but also an entrepreneur, accountant, CEO, manager, and so much more; I look forward to bringing my expertise and experiences to Madison.”
Oldenburg will serve as the Vice-Chair of the Assembly Committee on Environment, as well as serve as a member of the Assembly Committees on Consumer Protection, Energy and Utilities, Rural Development, and Workforce Development.
Oldenburg’s office is located at 10 West at the Wisconsin State Capitol. He can also be reached at 608-831-9670 or by email at Rep.Oldenburg@legis.wisconsin.gov. His district includes the towns of Angelo, Adrian, Tomah, Leon, Wells, Ridgeville, Wilton, Portland, Jefferson, Sheldon and Wellington and villages of Norwalk, Wilton, Melvina and Cashton in Monroe County; and all of Vernon County except the town of Greenwood.
