One Acchord returns to stage in Tomah Nov. 4-5

For 15 years, the coming of autumn meant weekly practices for One Acchord Performance Company, Inc. as its member created, polished and prepared for their annual musical Christmas shows.

Next month, One Acchord will be back. After a one-year performance break and three years trying to schedule around COVID-19, the group is preparing for its next show. Instead of a Christmas show at the beginning of December, OAPC will present a fall-themed variety show featuring love songs (both old and new). Performances are set for Nov. 4-5 at the Tomah High School Auditorium beginning at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

In this year’s show, titled “Falling in Love”, our audience will see familiar faces and hear some new voices. Vocalists are from Tomah and the surrounding communities. The orchestra is directed by Stephanie Brookman and Bonny Fish, and some of its members come to Tomah from as far as La Crosse.

General admission tickets are $15. For advance ticket purchases, call Dean at 608-343-7282. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

All proceeds from the performances go to support local charities.