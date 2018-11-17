Tomah's One Acchord Performance Company will celebrate its 15th season with its annual Christmas program Saturday, Dec. 15.
There will be two performances − an afternoon show at 2 p.m., and an evening show at 7 p.m. − in the Tomah High School auditorium.
The performance schedule is different this year. Instead of a schedule that spans one or two weeks, One Acchord has opted for the two performances on a single day. Due to work and personal demands of the performers, the group decided the one-day schedule would work best and allow the greatest number of people take part.
This year's program is described as "a reunion for many of the OAPC family. The music includes a mix of past favorites, including traditional, folk, gospel, and contemporary songs and carols, sprinkled with some humor and perhaps a surprise visit from Santa Claus. The orchestra includes members who have performed with the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.
Ticket prices are $12 each through Nov. 30 and $15 from Dec. 1 until the time of the show.
The box office, located at 1009 Superior Ave., opens Monday, Nov. 19. Hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased by calling Dean Peterson at 608-343-7282.
One Acchord is an all-volunteer group of stage performers which donates profits from ticket sales to local charitable causes. The group has donated $60,000 during its first 14 years.
