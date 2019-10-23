Mile Bluff Medical Center and ADRC of Eagle Country are inviting the public to In the Garden, a one-act memory care play Sunday, Nov. 10 from 1:30-4 p.m. at Summit Ridge restaurant in Wonewoc.

In the Garden shares the story of a family of a loved one with dementia. In the play, a family is confronted with their father’s diagnosis. The audience will witness the ways each child strives to support their father and the insight he shares as the disease progresses.

“This general scenario highlighted by In the Garden is taking place with thousands of families across America every day as adult children try their very best to chart a course for loved ones who are experiencing dementia,” said facilitator Danette McCarthy. “It can feel extremely isolating to face decisions about care and to navigate the journey of decision making as a family. In the Garden is a compassionate invitation to help families and friends support each other through the immense challenges and pressures placed on caregivers.”

In the Garden is produced by the Remember Project. This program is designed to help family members, caregivers, local businesses, and the broader community become involved in the conversation around dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. All community members are welcome to attend this program.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

