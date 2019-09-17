To the band One Way North, the entire purpose of the band isn't to be famous or make money, it's to support people dealing with depression and mental illness.
The Tomah-based rock band consists of five members, Aaron Anderson, Mark Gnewikow, Cody Leis, Francisco Reyes and Matt Callaway.
Anderson supplies vocals, Gnewikow plays bass, Leis plays guitar, Reyes plays drums and Callaway also plays guitar.
Anderson began the band in 2014, and its formation helped him get through a difficult time when he was diagnosed with severe depression.
"I almost committed suicide on different occasions but was able to pull through it through with support from my faith, friends, family, health care support, and the music I wrote at the time," he said. "Since then I have committed myself to spreading the simple message to those struggling: you're not alone."
Anderson said the group doesn't aim to make money from the music, which includes an EP and a couple of singles. The group plans to release a full-length album, Anderson said. The band had opened for national touring bands, including Big Daddy Weave, Thompson Square, Fight the Fury, A Thousand Horses, Terra Bella and The Protest.
"We simply want to be there to support those silent strugglers in need of help but don't know where to go to find it or are too scared to do so," he said.
Anderson said the way the band is able to assist those dealing with depression and mental illness is by communication − telling their stories and letting them know they are not alone, they have gone through the same thing.
"When we perform ... generally what we'll do is say things on the stage and talk about the struggles that we're going through and people will come up to us after the show," he said. "What it kind of does is it just creates communication, relationships across the community."
In addition to performing, Anderson posts videos on the band's Facebook page talking about his experiences dealing with mental illness, the struggles he's experienced trying to get help through the medical field and daily living.
Anderson said there aren't a lot of services readily available to people after they take the first step in acknowledging they have a problem. It takes a long time to go through the process of getting help via a combination of a medical professional like a counselor and possibly medication.
"Five years ago, when I finally came out and said 'I have a real problem here,' they said 'well, we have a doctor's appointment for you, but that's a month-and-a-half away before you can start seeing a counselor,'" he said. "Then you see a doctor, and this doctor doesn't really entirely know what's going on ... It's such a long drawn-out process for somebody who's already struggling so much in just the moment itself, that I kind of felt like 'is there nobody, nothing for me but this?'"
During that process Anderson found that it's helpful to have someone to speak to who knows what a person is going through.
"That's what kept me going, the people that found out where I was at and were able to speak on behalf of that feeling you're having that 'I've had that feeling, I've experienced it myself,'" he said. "That by far and away was the biggest thing that I needed."
The mission of the band and the music is to be someone who can lend an ear and a shoulder to support them, Anderson said.
"There's resources but they're not well-known and not everybody wants to utilize them," he said. "Sometimes you don't want to call a depression hotline because you have no idea who's on the other side of that phone call. But if you can know a face and know a person that you've seen a video, heard their music, had a conversation with them at a concert, you feel a lot more comfortable to speak up with that's going on."
Anderson said the music has even been a tool to help him get through things and work through his feelings.
"One thing you can't do is bottle it up. If I bottled it up, I would go right back to where I was," he said. "I need to be able to express where I'm at and have people out there that understand my side as well."
In the future Anderson will be releasing a video series called Depression 101, which will touch on aspects he feels that he's learned along they way trying to overcome depression and have helped him get on top of it.
One Way North's music can be found on Spotify.
For more information on the band or to listen to its music go to: facebook.com/onewaynorthband or youtube.com/channel/UCYvlrletHRZZP3aEex5OCja or open.spotify.com/artist/15aMXHubJOYvNThZgs2KfV.
