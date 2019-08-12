Western Technical College will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Western’s Sparta Public Safety Training Facility, 11177 Hwy. A, Sparta.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate the opening of Western’s new shooting range and classroom for its Law Enforcement-720 Academy.
“Western’s public safety programs, including our Law Enforcement-720 Academy, Criminal Justice, Fire Protection Technician, and EMT programs are highly regarded throughout the state,” said Kevin Dean, dean of the Health and Public Safety division at Western. “This shooting range only adds to our beautiful facility, and we hope people get a chance to see all the great things happening out in Sparta.”
Dean said the $1.1 million project creates 6,720 square feet of state-of-the-art space, allowing flexibility in training exercises and upgraded technology and equipment for the academy and outside law enforcement agencies.
Throughout the open house, individuals can learn more about Western’s public safety programs, make connections to students and instructors, tour the full facility and participate in demonstrations. Refreshments will also be provided.
