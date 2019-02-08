On Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 5:30-7 p.m., St Paul Lutheran School will conduct an open house for anyone interested in its kindergarten programs for children ages three to five.
Three- and four-year-old kindergartens have full-day or half-day options. Five-year-old kindergarten meets full days, five days per week. Enrollment is limited.
Busing is provided for four- and five-year-olds who live in the Tomah school district. Before- and after-school care is also available from 7:10-8 a.m. and 3-5:30 p.m.
St Paul School is located at 505 Superior Ave., Tomah. For more information, visit the school's website at stpaultomah.org or call the school office at 608-372-4542.
