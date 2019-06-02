Eleven new apartments will soon be available in downtown Tomah.
On Saturday an open house was held for the new TeePee Building Apartments in the 3rd Gen project on Superior Avenue across the street from Tomah City Hall in the old TeePee Supper Club Building.
Kim Voigt of 3rd Gen said there are a couple of things that still need to be done prior to occupancy, but all units should be available within the next couple of weeks − by July 1 at the latest.
Of the 11 units three are two bed, two bath; two are two bed, one bath and the rest are one bed, one bath. Each unit includes a dishwasher and washer/dryer, a storage unit located elsewhere on the third floor, one underground parking spot and all but one has a deck. Water and sewer are included in the rent.
Electric, gas, cable and internet are separate.
Voigt said they decided to construct apartments on the top floor of the building because housing is needed in the city.
"We want to provide a little more upscale environment for downtown," she said. "There's a lot of buzz behind this building that we hope with this whole project it will push other businesses to do the same, fix up their buildings. There's a lot of stuff going on in the city to help with that now, with the TIF and everything, so it's possible, you just have to put in the work."
Improving the downtown and the city is why 3rd Gen purchased and razed the old TeePee building and rebuilt the property in the first place, Voigt said.
"We all grew up here and we saw the building; it's a landmark in Tomah, but it was falling apart and it wasn't looking good, so it was just something we had to do," she said. "We had the ability to do it so we decided we had to do it."
The rest of the building is nearing completion, Voigt said. At this point, she said it's up to whoever leases a space because 3rd Gen customizes the commercial space to fit.
There are only a few commercial spaces left, Voigt said. Murray's on Main, a restaurant that anchors the first floor, opened in March.
"We really just have one open on the second floor and one and a third open on the first floor," she said. "It's getting there."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.