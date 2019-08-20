The Tomah Parks and Recreation Department will host an open house Monday, Aug. 26 from 5:15-6:15 p.m. at the enclosed shelter at Winnebago Park to discuss a concept master plan for Winnebago Park.
The open house will gather input from Tomah residents, who are encouraged to comment on the proposed improvements to the park. The session will begin with a 15-minute presentation followed by citizen input.
The Parks and Recreation Commission hold its monthly meeting following the open house at 6:30 p.m.
Refreshments will be available.
