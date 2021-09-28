Opera returns La Crosse movie theaters starting Oct. 9

Opera returns to the big screen in La Crosse, when Live at the Met in HD will again be presented in Marcus Theatres.

This year's lineup includes 10 performances. During intermissions, the audience will get a behind-the-scenes look with closeup interviews on screen of performers and staff.

The season opens on Saturday, Oct. 9 with a performance of Boris Godunov.

Scheduled are the following with all performances on Saturday, most starting at noon.

Oct. 23: Fire Shut Up in My Bones, Angel Blue featured soprano

Dec. 4: Eurydice

Jan. 1: Cinderella, a special holiday presentation

Jan. 29: Rigoletto

March 12: Ariadne Auf Naxos

March 26: Don Carlos, performance starting at 11:00 Central Time

May 7: Turandot

May 21: Lucia Di Lammermoor

June 4: Hamlet

Tickets can be purchased at the box office in advance, the day of the performance or online; contact marcustheatres.com. Ticket prices are $24 for adults, $22 for seniors and $20 for children ages 3 to 1.

Masks are optional following the federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

