Operation Desert Shield ushered new generation of National Guard veterans

“This place is not too bad, now that we’ve been here for eight days,” Achterberg wrote. “The temperature is falling a little now. It has only been getting up to 100 degrees during the day, but down to 75 at night. Not too bad considering the day we arrived it was 120 degrees.”

Achterberg described life in the desert as sitting inside an oven set on high, while sifting flour in front of a fan, in a swarm of thousands of flies.

By the end of November, three more Wisconsin Army National Guard units were alerted — the Monroe-based 1158th Transportation Company, the 390-member 13th Evacuation Hospital of Madison, Marshfield and Chippewa Falls, and the three-man 132nd Military History Detachment based in Madison. The 1158th was called to active duty Nov. 20, followed by the 13th Evac on Nov. 26. The 132nd did not report for active duty until Dec. 6, but deployed to Saudi Arabia on Christmas Day. The 1158th deployed Jan. 6, 1991, followed by the 13th Evac on Jan. 9.

Up to 300 airmen from the 128th Air Refueling Wing were activated Dec. 20, 1990, along with 12 other Air National Guard K-135 tanker units, and deployed to Cairo, Egypt, a week later to support the 1706th Provisional Air Refueling Wing. Other 128th airmen mobilized to backfill positions across the U.S. or overseas.