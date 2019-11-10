Ted Schleicher's uncle, Theodore Schleicher, died while fighting in the Pacific during World War II.
His cousin, Milton Prell, died in Europe during the same war.
Two of Schleicher's high school classmates, Wayne Noth and Dennis Senz, died in Vietnam.
Randy Mee, whose sister is married to one of Schleicher's cousins, and friend Joseph Kube, also died in Vietnam.
Andrew Stevens, who Schleicher knew through Stevens' parents, died in Iraq.
"These are the reasons I got involved," said Schleicher as he stood in front of the Tomah Veterans Memorial at Veterans Park.
Schleicher spoke during a Saturday ceremony to dedicate the Tomah Veterans Memorial and transfer responsibility for its upkeep to the Tomah Parks and Recreation Department.
It was an emotional moment for Schleicher, one of the original co-chairs for the Veterans Memorial Oversight Committee that was formed in 2008.
"Getting involved in something like this ... is a super, super honor," said Schleicher, who served 23 years in the National Guard and worked at the Tomah Veterans Administration hospital as a recreational therapist.
Pete Peterson was the other original co-chair. He said the project contains 850 tiles and 400 bricks and won a national award for the construction design.
"Our mission is complete," he said.
Speakers recounted how the project began and grew significantly beyond original expectations. Jim Steele recalled being assigned the task of processing and tracking the brick requests.
"I don't know how I got selected to shuffle papers − it's far from my skill set," Steele said. "I had never seen a spreadsheet before."
Steele said it was a challenge to "go back to the drawing board and increase the size of this thing." He said the square footage nearly doubled before it was completed.
Despite all the hours of work, he has no regrets.
"It has been a blessing to become involved with it," Steele said.
Tom Flock, who Peterson described as a "de facto construction manager," said the memorial relied on "numerous contributions from individuals and businesses." He said several businesses donated goods and services without ever sending a bill.
The committee chair is now filled by National Guard Col. Jelora Coman, who delivered the keynote address.
"I can say for certainty the veterans did not serve their nation to receive thanks, praise or heraldry," she said. "They served their nation because they loved it more than they loved themselves."
Coman challenged citizens to honor their sacrifice by getting involved in local government and volunteering for charitable causes.
"It is up to us to work every day and make this nation a better place," she said. "Be a citizen worth fighting for in a great nation worth fighting for."
Tomah Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz said it's rare to drive by the memorial without seeing someone visiting the park and paying their respects. He said the memorial is an asset to the city and said his department is "honored" to assume responsibility for its maintenance.
"What a great centerpiece to our parks system," Protz said. "We'll do our best to keep it up."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.