Our Tomah spring planting May 25

Our Town Tomah Beautification is looking for volunteers for its annual spring planting Wednesday, May 25 in downtown Tomah.

Volunteers are asked to meet in Gillett Park at 9 a.m. and bring hand tools and gloves. Lunch will be provided to all volunteers.

There will also be a brat sale at the comfort station next to Gillett Park from 11 a.m. until all the food is gone.

To volunteer, email christines@mfm@gmail.com.

