Our Town Tomah has scheduled its spring planting and downtown cleanup for Wednesday, May 22.

Work begins at 9:30 a.m. at Gillett Park.

Our Town Tomah volunteers will be working with Tomah High School volunteers (Roots and Shoots Club and the Pack class) to plant flowers in over 40 planters lining Superior Avenue area park gardens and local city building planters. Volunteers will also help clean up the downtown area.

Work will include raking, replacing soil, mulching and planting over 500 individual flowers.

Volunteers are asked to bring garden gloves and tools. Lunch will be provided for all volunteers.

To sign up, send an email to OurTowntomah@gmail.com.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

