Our Town Tomah Beautification will conduct a bratwurst and hot dog sale Wednesday, May 24 from 11 a.m. until the food is gone at the comfort station next to Gillett Park in Tomah.

Lunch includes a brat or hot dog, chips, dessert and soda or water.

All proceeds go toward the beautification of Tomah.

Our Town Tomah is seeking volunteers for its beautification projects. On May 17, volunteers are needed to weed, mulch and clean up boulevards in Tomah. On May 24, volunteers are needed to help plant flowers throughout the city. Volunteers are asked meet at 9 a.m. both days at Gillett Park and bring gloves and hand tools.

Volunteers and anyone with questions can email mfm@gmail.com.